FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam lending growth may accelerate to 16.5 pct in 2015-cbank
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam lending growth may accelerate to 16.5 pct in 2015-cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Credit growth for Vietnam’s banks could accelerate to 16.5 percent this year, beating a government target and quickening from a rise of 14.16 percent in 2014, a central banker said on Tuesday.

The new projection comes after banks posted credit growth of 10.23 percent in the first eight months of the year versus the end of 2014, nearly doubling the pace seen a year ago, said Nguyen Tien Dong, a director at the State Bank of Vietnam.

The January-August credit growth figure compared with an expansion of 5.62 percent in the same period a year ago, Dong told a business forum in Hanoi, confirming earlier state media reports.

In July, the central bank agreed to lift the 2015 credit growth target ceiling for some major lenders in a bid to boost economic growth and help stabilise the money market.

The annual target for 2015 was initially set at 13-15 percent, with a view toward expansion to 17 percent if necessary. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.