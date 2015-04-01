FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's bad debts dip to 3.25 pct of loans in Dec 2014
April 1, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's bad debts dip to 3.25 pct of loans in Dec 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 1 (Reuters) - Bad debts in Vietnam’s banking system dropped to 3.25 percent of outstanding loans in December 2014, from 3.88 percent recorded the previous month, based on central bank data.

The bad debt value would be around 129 trillion dong ($6 billion), given loans rose 14.16 percent from 2013 to 3,970 trillion dong in the State Bank of Vietnam’s revised data.

Bad debts accounted for 3.61 percent of loans in Vietnam at the end of 2013. ($1=21,535 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)

