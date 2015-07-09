FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam banks' bad debt ratio dips to 3.15 pct in May-newspaper
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam banks' bad debt ratio dips to 3.15 pct in May-newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 9 (Reuters) - Banks in Vietnam have reduced their bad debt ratio to 3.15 percent of loans in May 2015, from 3.59 percent in February, the central bank-run newspaper said on Thursday.

The Banking Times gave no details on how banks could cut their bad debt ratios caused by real estate slump, unrestrained lending and costly investments by state-run firms in non-core areas.

The central bank has allowed banks to increase credit growth and approved eight mergers and acquisitions so far this year, and is seeking to accelerate a reduction in banks’ bade debts. It aims to cut the bad debt ratio to below 3 percent by September, a target previously set for the year end.

Loans as of June 15 rose 5.78 percent from the end of 2014 and are up almost 19 percent from the same period last year, the State Bank of Vietnam has said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.