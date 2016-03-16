FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's bad debt falls to 2.55 pct of loans at end 2015 - c.bank
March 16, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Vietnam's bad debt falls to 2.55 pct of loans at end 2015 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 16 (Reuters) - Bad debt in Vietnamese banks fell to 2.55 percent of total loans at the end of 2015 from 3.25 percent a year earlier, according to central bank data, the lowest since 2010, when a debt crisis started to emerge in the beleaguered banking sector.

The figures released on Wednesday are lower than those of the government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission, which said on Monday non-performing loans were 2.9 percent of credit by the end of 2015, down from 3.7 percent a year earlier.

The fragmented sector has undergone major reform in the past few years, with stricter lending and debt classification, forced takeovers, numerous fraud investigations and the formation of a state-run asset management company to support commercial banks.

Loan growth has recovered and is forecast by the central bank to reach a six-year high of 18-20 percent this year, from 18 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

