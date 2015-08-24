FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 24, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's bad debts rise to 3.72 pct of loans in June - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bad debts in Vietnam’s banking system rose to 3.72 percent of loans in June from 3.15 percent in May, although lending has grown more quickly than previously estimated, central bank data showed.

The State Bank of Vietnam revised up credit growth in the first half of this year to 7.86 percent against the end of 2014, from its previous estimate of 5.78 percent, the bank said on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)

Loans in the banking system at end-June were 4,282.6 trillion dong ($191 billion). (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
