HANOI, April 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam posted a trade deficit of $196 million in March, lower than an initial government estimate of $300 million, Vietnam Customs said on Tuesday.

Exports last month were $12.28 billion, up 29.3 percent from February, while imports rose 24.2 percent month on month to $12.47 billion, the customs department, which operates under the Finance Ministry, said on its website . (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)