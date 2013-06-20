FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to lower ceiling on dollar deposit rates - paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 1:41 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam to lower ceiling on dollar deposit rates - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam will lower the 2-percent ceiling banks pay for dollar deposits between now and the end of 2013, but any downward adjustment may be incremental, a state-run newspaper quoted the central bank governor on Thursday as saying.

“The interest rates on U.S. dollar deposits will be adjusted down,” State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted by the Liberation Saigon daily as telling a banking meeting on Wednesday. He gave no time frame or further details of the cut.

“Adjusting the rates on foreign currencies is aimed at strengthening the Vietnamese dong’s position, helping people shift (funds) to the dong from foreign currencies and reduce pressure on the exchange rate,” Binh was quoted as saying. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.