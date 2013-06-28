FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam dong falls 0.6 pct after central bank lowers mid-point by 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 1:16 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam dong falls 0.6 pct after central bank lowers mid-point by 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 28 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese dong fell 0.6 percent against the dollar on Friday after the central bank lowered the mid-point rate by 1 percent.

The new mid-point rate is set at 21,036 dong per dollar, from 20,828 dong per dollar that had been unchanged since December 2011.

Dollar/dong transactions are allowed to move in a band of plus or minus 1 percent around the midpoint set daily by the central bank. The new midpoint means the dollar could be priced between 20,826 and 21,246 dong on the interbank market on Friday. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.