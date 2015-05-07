FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam allows 1 percent dong depreciation
May 7, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam allows 1 percent dong depreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam has lowered the mid-point rate for trading its currency on the interbank market by 0.99 percent to 21,673 dong per dollar on Thursday, the central bank said via its data feed on Reuters Eikon system, its second depreciation this year.

The State Bank of Vietnam has yet to issue any statement on the adjustment, which has been widely expected after Vietnam recorded a $3 billion trade deficit in the first four months, compared with a surplus of $2 billion in the same time last year.

The previous depreciation was in January when the central bank weakened the dong by 1 percent to 21,458 dong per dollar to help stabilise the foreign exchange market. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

