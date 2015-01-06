FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to let dong mid-point vs dollar fall 1 pct from Jan 7
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Vietnam to let dong mid-point vs dollar fall 1 pct from Jan 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam will let the mid-point rate for trading its currency on the interbank market ease 1 percent to 21,458 dong per dollar as of Jan. 7 from 21,246 dong, a level in place since last June, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The move will help create stability for the foreign exchange market, the State Bank of Vietnam said on its website (sbv.gov.vn).

Dollar/dong transactions can move in a band of plus or minus 1 percent around the midpoint, which is set daily by the central bank. With the new midpoint in effect as of Wednesday, the rate will move between 21,243 and 21,673 dong per dollar, the central bank said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.