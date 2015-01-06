Vietnam to let dong mid-point vs dollar fall 1 pct from Jan 7

HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam will let the mid-point rate for trading its currency on the interbank market ease 1 percent to 21,458 dong per dollar as of Jan. 7 from 21,246 dong, a level in place since last June, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The move will help create stability for the foreign exchange market, the State Bank of Vietnam said on its website (sbv.gov.vn).

Dollar/dong transactions can move in a band of plus or minus 1 percent around the midpoint, which is set daily by the central bank. With the new midpoint in effect as of Wednesday, the rate will move between 21,243 and 21,673 dong per dollar, the central bank said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)