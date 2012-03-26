REFILE-Vietnam March FDI jumps 52 pct m/m-report

(Refiles to remove extra word in headline)

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam rose to $1.52 billion in March, up 52 percent from $1 billion in February, led by a real estate project, a state-run newspaper said on Monday.

New FDI pledges in March stood at $1.23 billion, on par with the combined value of pledges in January-February, the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper said, citing the ministry’s foreign investment agency data.

It gave no comparisons with the same periods last year.

A project to invest $1.2 billion in building Tokyu Binh Duong residential area in the southern province of Binh Duong has brought the real estate sector to the top position for attracting FDI so far this year, the paper said.

Construction started in early March for the project, run by a venture between Japan’s Tokyu Corporation and Vietnam’s Becamex IDC Corp.

Vietnam is not projecting a large increase in the disbursement of FDI projects in 2012, and is instead aiming to match its 2011 figure of about $11 billion.

FDI, overseas remittances and aid funds are key sources of foreign exchange for Vietnam to offset its trade deficit, which is expected to be more than $10 billion this year. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)