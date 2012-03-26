UPDATE 1-Vietnam Q1 FDI dips 0.8 pct y/y to $2.52 bln

(Recasts with government data)

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam in the first three months of 2012 fell 0.8 percent from a year ago to $2.52 billion, a government report said on Monday.

New FDI pledges in the period between Jan. 1 and March 20 totalled $2.26 billion, down 22.8 percent from the same period last year, the Planning and Investment Ministry said in its monthly report. Pledges are measured by the grant of licences for future investments.

Earlier on Monday a state-run newspaper cited the ministry’s data as showing FDI inflows rose to $1.52 billion in March, up 52 percent from $1 billion in February, led by a real estate project.

A project to invest $1.2 billion in building Tokyu Binh Duong residential area in the southern province of Binh Duong has brought the real estate sector to the top position for attracting FDI so far this year, the ministry said.

Construction started in early March for the project, run by a venture between Japan’s Tokyu Corporation and Vietnam’s Becamex IDC Corp.

Vietnam is not projecting a large increase in FDI project inflows in 2012, and is instead aiming to match its 2011 figure of about $11 billion.

FDI, overseas remittances and aid funds are key sources of foreign exchange for Vietnam to offset its trade deficit, which is expected to be more than $10 billion this year.

Vietnam’s trade deficit in the first quarter ended March fell to $300 million from a gap of $3 billion in the first three months of 2011, the Planning and Investment Ministry said in a report delivered to the government on Sunday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)