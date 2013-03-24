Foreign investment into Vietnam up 7 pct in first quarter

HANOI, March 24 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment inflows into Vietnam reached $2.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 7.1 percent from the same period in 2012, a government agency said.

New investment pledges in the January-March period also rose 2.2 percent from a year ago to $2.93 billion, the Planning and Investment Ministry said in a report.

Manufacturing industries have attracted most of the new pledges, followed by the real estate sector and the retail and wholesale sector, the report said.

Foreign direct investment, a key source of foreign exchange for Vietnam along with overseas remittances, has fallen since peaking at more than $60 billion in 2008, after which the economy started to slow as the government battled high inflation.