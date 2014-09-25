FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Jan-Sept FDI inflow rises to $8.9 bln-govt
September 25, 2014 / 1:07 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam's Jan-Sept FDI inflow rises to $8.9 bln-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have ploughed an estimated $8.9 billion in Vietnam-based projects during the first nine months of this year, up 3.2 percent from a year ago, a government agency said on Thursday.

But new investment pledges in the January-September period is down 17.8 percent from a year ago to an estimated $7.64 billion, the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Foreign Investment Department said in a report on its website. (fia.mpi.gov.vn)

Competing with new frontier markets such as Myanmar and Cambodia, Vietnam received $11.5 billion in FDI in 2013, near the $11.7 billion poured into Malaysia, one of the top five host countries in East and Southeast Asia, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

FDI inflows to Vietnam could reach $11.5 billion to $12 billion for the whole of 2014, below the country’s requirement for funding infrastructure projects, based on a government projection.

Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
