Vietnam's H1 actual FDI rises 9.6 pct y/y to $6.3 bln-govt
June 26, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's H1 actual FDI rises 9.6 pct y/y to $6.3 bln-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have ploughed into Vietnam an estimated $6.3 billion in actual investment in the first half of this year, up 9.6 percent from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Friday.

New FDI pledges in the January-June period fell 21 percent from a year ago to $3.83 billion, with most of the funds going to processing industries and property projects, similar to the investment trends in 2014, the ministry’s Foreign Investment Agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

