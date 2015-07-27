FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam 2015 FDI inflows seen at $12.3-$13.3 bln - BIDV bank
July 27, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam 2015 FDI inflows seen at $12.3-$13.3 bln - BIDV bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam could attract between $6 billion and $7 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the second half of this year, bringing total 2015 FDI inflows to $12.3 billion-$13.3 billion, a major commercial bank said on Monday.

Last year, Vietman attracted $12.5 billion in foreign investment.

Some $6.3 billion of FDI had poured in in the first six months, Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country’s biggest partly private lender by assets, said in a report. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

