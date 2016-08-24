FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Jan-Aug actual FDI rises 9 pct y/y to $9.8 bln - govt
August 24, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Vietnam's Jan-Aug actual FDI rises 9 pct y/y to $9.8 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Actual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam reached an estimated $9.8 billion in the first eight months of this year, up 8.9 percent from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

New FDI pledges in the January-August period rose 7.7 percent from a year ago to $14.4 billion, with most of the funds going to manufacturing, processing and real estate projects, the ministry said in a report posted on its website on Tuesday.

Vietnam is forecast to receive FDI of up to $15 billion this year, after getting a record high $14.5 billion in 2015, buoyed by strong economic growth and the finalisation of several free-trade accords. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)

