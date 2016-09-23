FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Vietnam's Jan-Sept FDI inflow to rise 12.4 pct y/y to $11.02 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam will receive an estimated $11.02 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-September, up 12.4 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday.

New FDI pledges in the nine month period edged up 1.1 percent from a year ago to $11.17 billion, while additional funds to existing projects fell 13.9 percent to $5.27 billion, the investment ministry said in an online report.

South Korean investors pledged the most funds into Vietnam during the nine-month period. That includes a $1.5 billion OLED screens plant by LG Display and a $550-million camera plant by LG Innotek, the report said.

The Vietnam government sees actual FDI inflows this year to hit $15 billion, up from a record $14.5 billion received in 2015. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
