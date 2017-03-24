Vietnam's Jan-March FDI inflow up 3.4 pct y/y at $3.6 bln - govt

HANOI, March 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam will receive an estimated $3.6 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-March, up 3.4 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday.

New FDI pledges in the three-month period edged up 6.5 percent from a year ago to $2.9 billion, while additional funds to existing projects jumped 206.4 percent to $3.9 billion, the investment ministry said in an online report.

The country's FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion in 2016. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Randy Fabi)