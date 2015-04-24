FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam Jan-April actual FDI up 5 pct y/y at $4.2 bln
April 24, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam Jan-April actual FDI up 5 pct y/y at $4.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam received an estimated $4.2 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-April, up 5 percent from the same period in 2014, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Friday.

However, new FDI pledges in the first four months fell 17.1 percent from a year ago to $2.68 billion, with most of the funds going to processing industries and property projects, the ministry’s Foreign Investment Agency said in a statement.

Additional funds to existing projects fell 35.7 percent to $1.5 billion, it said.

FDI inflows are an important source of foreign exchange for Vietnam to offset its trade deficit. The country also said last year it was still short of funds needed for infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

