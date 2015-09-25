FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Jan-Sept FDI inflow seen up at $9.65 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam will receive an estimated $9.65 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2015, up 8.4 percent from a year earlier, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Friday.

New FDI pledges in the January-September period rose 44.5 percent from a year ago to $11.03 billion, the ministry said in a report, citing major projects such as the $2.4 billion Duyen Hai 2 thermal power plant.

Additional funds to existing projects rose 53.4 percent in the same period to $17.15 billion, it said.

Vietnam has projected to attract $23 billion in FDI pledges in 2015, up nearly 40 percent from last year, while actual inflows are expected to be on par with 2014 at $12.5 billion, the report said, citing Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

