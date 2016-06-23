FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Vietnam's H1 actual FDI rises 15 pct yr/yr to $7.25 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 23 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have ploughed into Vietnam an estimated $7.25 billion in actual investment in the first half of this year, up 15.1 percent from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Thursday.

New foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges in the January-June period surged 105.4 percent from a year ago to $11.3 billion, with most of the funds going to manufacturing, processing and real estate projects, the ministry said.

Vietnam recorded record FDI of $14.5 billion last year, buoyed by strong economic growth and the finalisation of several free-trade accords. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
