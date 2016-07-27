Vietnam's Jan-July actual FDI rises 17 pct y/y to $8.55 bln - govt

HANOI, July 27 (Reuters) - Actual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam reached an estimated $8.55 billion in the first seven months of this year, up 17.1 percent from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Wednesday.

New FDI pledges in the January-July period surged 46.9 percent from a year ago to $12.9 billion, with most of the funds going to manufacturing, processing and real estate projects, the ministry said.

Vietnam saw a record high FDI of $14.5 billion last year, buoyed by strong economic growth and the finalisation of several free-trade accords. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)