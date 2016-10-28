FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI inflow rises 7.6 pct y/y to $12.7 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 10 months ago

Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI inflow rises 7.6 pct y/y to $12.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam received actual inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) totalling an estimated $12.7 billion in nearly the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 7.6 percent from the same period a year ago, the government said on Friday.

Vietnam also garnered fresh FDI pledges totalling $12.27 billion in the year to Oct. 20, 1.3 percent less than last year. But additional funds injected in existing projects totalled $5.35 billion, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report.

As much as 68.4 percent of the new pledges were earmarked for the processing and manufacturing industries.

South Korea remained the biggest investor in Vietnam in the January-October period, with investments worth $4.66 billion, the report said.

The government has projected actual FDI inflows this year to hit $15 billion, up from a record $14.5 billion received in 2015. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.