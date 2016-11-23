FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 9 months ago

Vietnam's Jan-Nov FDI inflow rises 8.3 pct y/y to $14.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam has received an estimated $14.3 billion in actual inflow of foreign direct investment in the first 11 months of 2016, a rise of 8.3 percent from the same period last year, the government said on Wednesday.

Vietnam also garnered fresh FDI pledges of $13.03 billion in January-November, down 3.9 percent from a year ago, while additional funds injected in existing projects in the same period dropped 23.9 percent to $5.07 billion, the investment ministry said in its monthly report.

The government has projected actual FDI inflows this year to hit between $14.8 billion and $15 billion, up from a record $14.5 billion received in 2015. South Korea remained the biggest investor in Vietnam so far this year, the report said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)

