3 months ago
Vietnam's Jan-May FDI inflow up 6 pct y/y at $6.15 bln - govt
May 24, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 3 months ago

Vietnam's Jan-May FDI inflow up 6 pct y/y at $6.15 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam will receive an estimated $6.15 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-May, up 6 percent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday.

FDI pledges in the five-month period rose 10.4 percent from a year ago to $12.13 billion, which included new FDI pledges of $5.6 billion and additional funds to existing projects of $4.7 billion, the investment ministry said in an online report.

The country's FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion in 2016. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

