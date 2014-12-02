FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's 2014 GDP growth seen above 5.8 pct-govt
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam's 2014 GDP growth seen above 5.8 pct-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow more than 5.8 percent this year, accelerating from last year thanks to steady growth in exports, the government said.

“The macro economy is more stable, with results such as the exchange rate, state budget, exports and imports and inflation being better controlled,” Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was quoted in the statement as telling a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Dung said the economy continues to gather momentum.

Vietnam’s economy grew 5.42 percent in 2013, quickening from 2012 when growth slowed to an annual pace of 5.25 percent. It has targeted an annual growth rate of 6.2 percent in 2015 from the 5.8 percent this year.

Loans by banks in Vietnam are expected to rise 13 percent this year, in line with an annual target of between 12-14 percent, the statement quoted central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh as saying at the meeting. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

