Vietnam 2012 GDP seen at 5.2 pct, below earlier targets-govt
September 6, 2012 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam 2012 GDP seen at 5.2 pct, below earlier targets-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam would strive to keep its annual economic growth for the whole of this year at 5.2 percent, well below earlier government targets of 6.0-6.5 percent, following economic instability, low credit growth and high inventory, the government said.

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has asked ministries and provincial authorities to try to keep inflation this year at 7 percent, also below an initial target of 9 percent, a government statement issued late on Wednesday said.

Vietnamese banks’ total outstanding loans rose an estimated 1.4 percent as of Aug. 20 from the end of last year, while money supply is estimated to have risen by 10.3 percent, the government said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Paul Tait)

