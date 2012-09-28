FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam's Jan-Sept GDP slows to 4.73 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 28, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam's Jan-Sept GDP slows to 4.73 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's annual gross domestic
product growth slowed to 4.73 percent in the first nine months
from the same period a year ago, from the 5.77-percent rise in
the same period last year, the government said. 
    Following are breakdowns of the value (in billions of dong) 
and growth (in percent) of various sectors of the economy in the
January-September period.
                                  |      |  VALUE | Jan-Sept 12|
 SECTOR                   CURRENT | % OF |AT 1994 |      % CHG |
  
                            VALUE |  GDP | PRICES |        Y/Y |
 AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY
 AND FISHERIES            411,292  20.84   67,545         2.48
 -- Agriculture           316,109  16.02   53,984         2.02
 -- Forestry               14,240   0.72    2,202         5.52
 -- Fisheries              80,943   4.10   11,359         4.14
 INDUSTRY, CONSTRUCTION   808,374  40.98  177,265         4.36
 - Industry               702,446  35.61  144,854         4.91
 -- Mining industry       202,135  10.25   16,129         3.80
 -- Processing industry   422,907  21.44  111,187         4.03
 -- Utility industry       77,404   3.92   17,538        12.03
 - Construction           105,928   5.37   32,411         1.98
 SERVICES                 753,119  38.18  181,018         5.97
 _____________________    _______ ______ ________  ____________
 TOTAL                  1,972,785 100.00  425,828         4.73
 ($1=20,875 dong)

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
 (ho.minh@thomsonreuters.com; +844 3825 9623; Reuters Messaging:
ho.minh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.