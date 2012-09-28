TABLE-Vietnam's Jan-Sept GDP slows to 4.73 pct y/y

HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's annual gross domestic product growth slowed to 4.73 percent in the first nine months from the same period a year ago, from the 5.77-percent rise in the same period last year, the government said. Following are breakdowns of the value (in billions of dong) and growth (in percent) of various sectors of the economy in the January-September period. | | VALUE | Jan-Sept 12| SECTOR CURRENT | % OF |AT 1994 | % CHG | VALUE | GDP | PRICES | Y/Y | AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY AND FISHERIES 411,292 20.84 67,545 2.48 -- Agriculture 316,109 16.02 53,984 2.02 -- Forestry 14,240 0.72 2,202 5.52 -- Fisheries 80,943 4.10 11,359 4.14 INDUSTRY, CONSTRUCTION 808,374 40.98 177,265 4.36 - Industry 702,446 35.61 144,854 4.91 -- Mining industry 202,135 10.25 16,129 3.80 -- Processing industry 422,907 21.44 111,187 4.03 -- Utility industry 77,404 3.92 17,538 12.03 - Construction 105,928 5.37 32,411 1.98 SERVICES 753,119 38.18 181,018 5.97 _____________________ _______ ______ ________ ____________ TOTAL 1,972,785 100.00 425,828 4.73 ($1=20,875 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill) (ho.minh@thomsonreuters.com; +844 3825 9623; Reuters Messaging: ho.minh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)