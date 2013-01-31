FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam sets money supply growth at 14-16 pct in 2013-cbank
January 31, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam sets money supply growth at 14-16 pct in 2013-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank expects growth in money supply to slow to between 14-16 percent this year, after an expansion of 22.4 percent in 2012, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Lending should expand by around 12 percent in 2013, but the targets could be adjusted depending on the actual situation, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said in a directive.

Last year lending rose 8.91 percent, the central bank has said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

