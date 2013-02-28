FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Vietnam's bad debt falls to 6 pct, interest rate cut ahead - official
February 28, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Vietnam's bad debt falls to 6 pct, interest rate cut ahead - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word in lead)

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s bad debt has been fallen to 6 percent from more than 8 percent earlier and the country’s central bank would lower interest rates to stabilise the economy, a senior government official said on Thursday.

“Even though the asset management company hasn’t yet been established, the bad debt has fallen from 6 percent from more than 8 percent,” said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office, referring to a plan to set up a new firm by the end of the first quarter to buy bad debts from troubled banks.

“The government has required the central bank to have a roadmap to further lower the interest rates,” Dam told reporters. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

