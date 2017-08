HANOI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to achieve an annual export growth of 8 percent this year, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, raising his previous projections of an expansion of 6 to 7 percent.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave the latest forecast to the National Assembly in a televised broadcast, after noting that exports in the first 10 months of 2016 have risen an estimated 7.2 percent. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry)