9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Vietnam raises 2016 export growth f'cast to 8 pct y/y
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 2:25 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam raises 2016 export growth f'cast to 8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds foreign exchange reserves, detail)

HANOI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to achieve annual export growth of 8 percent this year, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, raising his previous projections of an expansion of 6 to 7 percent.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave the latest forecast to the National Assembly in a televised broadcast, after noting that exports in the first 10 months of 2016 have risen an estimated 7.2 percent.

Phuc said Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves have climbed to a record $41 billion, up from his previous estimate of $40 billion given on Oct. 20.

Vietnam expects annual economic growth of 6.3-6.5 percent this year, below target and slowing from last year's 6.68 percent, as weakness in agriculture and exports dragged on one of Asia's most resilient economies.

Phuc is expected to answer questions from National Assembly delegates on the various issues confronting the economy, which had been expected to benefit the most from the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact. That deal now looks to be on shaky ground following the presidential election win of Republican Donald Trump. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry & Shri Navaratnam)

