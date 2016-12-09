FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 8 months ago

Vietnam sees 2016 GDP growth slowing to 6.3 pct - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to post annual economic growth of 6.3 percent this year, slowing from 6.68 percent last year, while foreign exchange reserves would reach a record $41 billion, the prime minister said on Friday.

Actual foreign direct investment inflows could reach nearly $15 billion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a development conference gathering of government officials, diplomats and international donors.

The country's estimated growth rate is above a World Bank forecast of 6.0 percent but is within previous government expectations of between 6.3-6.5 percent. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

