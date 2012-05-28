Vietnam's economic indicators - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's economic indicators . * Updated CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES *May 28 May 27, 2011 Dec 29, 2011 Dollar/dong 20,828 20,653 20,828 The VN Index 435.48 410.82 350.51 __________2012_____________ ________2011_______ DONG *May 28 May 8 #Apr 11 Mar 13 Oct 10 Oct 1 May 1 Deposit ceiling 3&11 4&12 5&13.0 6&14.0 14.0 Base rate 9.0 9.0 9.0 Discount rate 10.0 11.0 12.0 13.0 13.0 Refinance rate 12.0 13.0 14.0 15.0 14.0 *Lending rate 15.0 NOTE: # 3 pct is for non-term and those shorter than one month. DOLLAR June 1 Apr 13 Deposit ceiling 2.0 3.0 GDP, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 5.89 6.78 5.38 6.18 8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79 ______2012 _______2011________ _______2010________ Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 4.0 6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57 7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 18.58 9.19 6.88 22.97 8.3 6.6 8.4 9.5 3.0 4.0 0.8 -0.6 _______________2012____________ _____________2011_____________ *May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul y/y 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.3 18.1 19.83 21.6 22.4 23.0 22.2 m/m 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.0 0.53 0.39 0.4 0.8 0.9 1.2 NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are average. Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December. RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 20.0 24.2 24.5 18.6 31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3 *Jan-May 12 Jan-May 11 Jan-May 10 20.8 22.5 26.9 TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar *2012 *2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 -13.0 -9.84 -12.61 -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12 _____________2012_____________ ______________2011______________ *May *Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May EXP 9.1 8.962 9.48 8.30 7.1 8.9 8.8 8.4 7.9 9.2 9.3 8.5 7.2 IMP 9.8 8.959 9.05 8.58 6.9 9.6 9.4 9.1 9.4 9.6 8.2 8.6 8.7 BAL-0.7+0.003 +0.43 -0.28 +0.2 -0.7-0.6-0.7-1.5-0.4+1.1-0.1-1.5 (Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates) INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 Target 14.7 14.0 7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6 __________2012__________ _____________2011____________ IIP *May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June 6.8 7.5 6.5 22.1 -2.4 7.5 8.1 5.3 12.0 5.8 9.6 12.7 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011. SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank FORECASTS/TARGETS GDP, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 6.0-6.5 5.89 6.78 5.38 - ADB 5.7 5.9 6.8 5.3 - IMF 5.6 5.9 6.8 5.3 - World Bank *5.7 5.8 6.8 5.3 (GDP rose 7 percent anually in 2006-2010, vs. the average 7.51 percent in 2001-2005. The government's annual growth target is 6.5-7 percent for 2011-2015) CPI, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 9.0 18.58 9.19 6.88 - ADB 9.5 18.6 9.2 6.9 - IMF 12.6 18.7 9.2 6.7 - World Bank *9.5 *18.1 11.8 6.5 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates) MONEY AND CREDIT 2012 2011 2010 2009 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16 12.37 23.0 28.67 - IMF 19.8 20.3 33.3 29.0 - Change vs Dec '11 *May Apr Mar Feb Jan 4.47 1.55 1.06 3.05 0.74 CREDIT, pct - C.bank/Govt 15-17.0 14.41 27.65 37.73 - IMF 15.1 19.2 32.4 39.6 - Change vs Dec '11 *Apr Mar Feb Jan -0.66 -1.96 -2.51 -0.79 Oct 2011 Aug 2011 Dec 2010 - Value (trln dong) 2,516.2 2,388.9 2,229.0 DEPOSIT, pct - Central bank 27.2 26.98 - Change vs Dec '11 *May Mar Feb Jan 5.42 1.39 -0.62 -3.29 BAD DEBT, pct of loans 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Govt/c.bank n/a 3.6-3.8 2.16 2.03 EXPORT GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 13.0 34.2 25.5 -8.9 - IMF 16.9 14.5 -8.9 - World Bank *14.0 *34.2 26.4 -8.9 IMPORT GROWTH, pct - Government/GSO 25.9 20.1 -14.7 - IMF 14.3 16.2 -13.3 - World Bank *16.0 23.1 21.2 -13.3 - MOIT 14.6 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar - Government 13.0 *9.84 12.6 12.87 - World Bank *2.2 *0.5 *5.1 8.31 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade) INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government 13.0 6.8 14.0 7.6 - World Bank *7.0 *6.8 *9.3 *7.1 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct - ADB -1.5 -4.4 -5.6 -7.7 - IMF -1.6 -0.5 -4.1 -6.6 - World Bank *-1.6 *-0.5 *-4.1 -6.6 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars - Central bank/govt 12.5 10.0 8.4 6.24 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import - Central bank/govt 9.0 7.5 12.0 20.0 - World Bank 1.5 1.9 NOTE: Government estimates: for 2012 at the end of March, for 2011 at of the third quarter. FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar - Government/C.bank #16.0 - ADB (-gold) 17.0 13.8 12.4 14.1 - IMF (-gold) 22.0 14.0 12.4 14.1 - World Bank (+gold) 12.4 14.1 - Fitch (-gold) *16-17 NOTE: IMF: as of May 2011 and March 2010; C.bank: as of Dec. 3, 2009; Estimates by ADB and Fitch for 2012: as at March 31. FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar - Govt/Fin. Min 50.0 32.5 36.5 - World Bank *55.6 *50.3 *45.4 *38.7 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct - Govt/Fin. Min *41.1 42.2 39.0 - IMF 38.3 39.5 - World Bank *41.1 *41.0 *43.8 41.6 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 11.0 11.0 11.0 10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45 ~ Government target MPI ($ bln) *Jan-May 2012 Jan-May 2011 New projects 4.12 5.51 Increased capital 1.20 2.28 Disbursement 4.51 4.52 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 MPI (pledges) 15-16 11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89 World Bank (inflow) 7.3 *7.3 *7.1 6.9 9.3 6.6 2.4 2.00 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar Dec 11 Sept 11 Dec 10 June 10 Dec 09 June 09 Dec 08 7.0 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.6 5.7 4.6 POPULATION (mlns) 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 87.84 86.9 86.0 86.2 85.2 84.2 83.1 82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct 3.6 4.29 4.66 4.65 4.64 4.82 5.31 5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28 LONG-TERM CURRENCY RATINGS 2012 RATING OUTLOOK *Fitch (May 11) B+ (FC), B+ (LC) Stable 2011 RATING OUTLOOK S&P (Aug 19) BB- (FC), BB-(LC) Negative 2010 RATING OUTLOOK Moody's (Dec 15) B1 (FC, dong bonds) Negative Moody's (Dec 15) B2 (FC deposit ceiling) Negative Moody's (Dec 15) Ba2 (LC bond, deposit ceiling) Negative NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency. To access the following, click on the codes in brackets: COUNTRY OVERVIEW EQUITY FIXED INCOME MONEY FX NEWS Vietnam (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)