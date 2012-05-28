FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's economic indicators - May 28
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam's economic indicators - May 28

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's economic indicators
. 	
    * Updated         CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES
                         *May 28     May 27, 2011   Dec 29, 2011
 Dollar/dong   20,828       20,653           20,828
 The VN Index      435.48       410.82           350.51
                __________2012_____________ ________2011_______
 DONG          *May 28 May 8 #Apr 11 Mar 13 Oct 10  Oct 1 May 1
 Deposit ceiling  3&11          4&12 5&13.0        6&14.0  14.0
 Base rate                              9.0    9.0          9.0
 Discount rate    10.0          11.0   12.0   13.0         13.0
 Refinance rate   12.0          13.0   14.0   15.0         14.0	
*Lending rate           15.0 	
 NOTE: # 3 pct is for non-term and those shorter than one month.	
 DOLLAR                                      June 1 Apr 13	
 Deposit ceiling                                2.0    3.0	
    
                      GDP, pct, y/y
 2011  2010  2009  2008  2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000
 5.89  6.78  5.38  6.18  8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79
 ______2012  _______2011________   _______2010________	
         Q1    Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1     Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
        4.0  6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57   7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84	
     
                      CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct
 2011  2010  2009  2008  2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000
18.58  9.19  6.88 22.97   8.3  6.6  8.4  9.5  3.0  4.0  0.8 -0.6
 _______________2012____________  _____________2011_____________	
     *May   Apr   Mar   Feb  Jan   Dec   Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul
y/y  8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.3  18.1 19.83 21.6 22.4 23.0 22.2	
m/m  0.18  0.05  0.16  1.37  1.0   0.53 0.39  0.4  0.8  0.9  1.2	
NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are average.	
      Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December.	
 
                      RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y
 2012  2011  2010  2009  2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 20.0  24.2  24.5  18.6  31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3	
*Jan-May 12  Jan-May 11   Jan-May 10	
       20.8        22.5         26.9
 
                      TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar
*2012  *2011    2010    2009  2008  2007  2006  2005  2004  2003
-13.0  -9.84  -12.61  -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12
 _____________2012_____________ ______________2011______________
     *May *Apr   Mar   Feb  Jan  Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May	
 EXP 9.1 8.962  9.48  8.30  7.1  8.9 8.8 8.4 7.9 9.2 9.3 8.5 7.2	
 IMP 9.8 8.959  9.05  8.58  6.9  9.6 9.4 9.1 9.4 9.6 8.2 8.6 8.7	
 BAL-0.7+0.003 +0.43 -0.28 +0.2 -0.7-0.6-0.7-1.5-0.4+1.1-0.1-1.5	
 (Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates)
 
                      INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y
          2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 Target   14.7 14.0  7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6
     __________2012__________    _____________2011____________  
 IIP *May  Apr  Mar  Feb  Jan    Dec Nov Oct  Sep Aug Jul June
      6.8  7.5  6.5 22.1 -2.4    7.5 8.1 5.3 12.0 5.8 9.6 12.7	
 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011.	
 SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank
 
                      FORECASTS/TARGETS
 GDP, pct               2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government/GSO    6.0-6.5        5.89      6.78       5.38
 - ADB                   5.7        5.9        6.8        5.3
 - IMF                   5.6        5.9        6.8        5.3
 - World Bank           *5.7        5.8        6.8        5.3
 (GDP rose 7 percent anually in 2006-2010, vs. the average 7.51 
 percent in 2001-2005. The government's annual growth target is
6.5-7 percent for 2011-2015)
 
 CPI, pct               2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government/GSO        9.0       18.58       9.19       6.88
 - ADB                   9.5       18.6        9.2        6.9
 - IMF                  12.6       18.7        9.2        6.7
 - World Bank           *9.5      *18.1       11.8        6.5
 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates)
 
 MONEY AND CREDIT       2012       2011       2010       2009
 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16       12.37      23.0       28.67
 - IMF                  19.8       20.3       33.3       29.0
 - Change vs Dec '11    *May  Apr  Mar  Feb  Jan
                        4.47 1.55 1.06 3.05 0.74
 CREDIT, pct
 - C.bank/Govt       15-17.0       14.41      27.65      37.73
 - IMF                  15.1       19.2       32.4       39.6
 - Change vs Dec '11    *Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan
                       -0.66 -1.96 -2.51 -0.79
                     Oct 2011  Aug 2011   Dec 2010
 - Value (trln dong)  2,516.2   2,388.9    2,229.0
 DEPOSIT, pct
 - Central bank                    27.2       26.98
 - Change vs Dec '11    *May  Mar    Feb   Jan 
                        5.42 1.39  -0.62 -3.29
 BAD DEBT, pct of loans 2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Govt/c.bank           n/a    3.6-3.8        2.16       2.03
 	
 EXPORT GROWTH, pct     2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government/GSO       13.0       34.2       25.5       -8.9
 - IMF                             16.9       14.5       -8.9
 - World Bank          *14.0      *34.2       26.4       -8.9
 IMPORT GROWTH, pct
 - Government/GSO                  25.9       20.1      -14.7
 - IMF                             14.3       16.2      -13.3
 - World Bank          *16.0       23.1       21.2      -13.3	
 - MOIT                 14.6
 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar
 - Government           13.0       *9.84      12.6       12.87
 - World Bank           *2.2       *0.5       *5.1        8.31	
 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade)	
 
 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government           13.0        6.8       14.0        7.6
 - World Bank           *7.0       *6.8       *9.3       *7.1
 
 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct
 - ADB                  -1.5       -4.4       -5.6       -7.7
 - IMF                  -1.6       -0.5       -4.1       -6.6
 - World Bank          *-1.6      *-0.5      *-4.1       -6.6
 
 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars
 - Central bank/govt    12.5       10.0        8.4        6.24
 
 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import
 - Central bank/govt     9.0        7.5       12.0       20.0
 - World Bank                                  1.5        1.9	
 NOTE: Government estimates: for 2012 at the end of March, for
2011 at of the third quarter.	
 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar
 - Government/C.bank                                   #16.0
 - ADB        (-gold)   17.0       13.8       12.4      14.1
 - IMF        (-gold)   22.0       14.0       12.4      14.1 
 - World Bank (+gold)                         12.4      14.1	
 - Fitch      (-gold) *16-17
 NOTE: IMF:   as of May 2011 and March 2010; 	
       C.bank: as of Dec. 3, 2009; 	
       Estimates by ADB and Fitch for 2012: as at March 31.
 
 FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar
 - Govt/Fin. Min                   50.0       32.5      36.5
 - World Bank          *55.6      *50.3      *45.4     *38.7
 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct	
 - Govt/Fin. Min                  *41.1       42.2      39.0
 - IMF                                        38.3      39.5
 - World Bank          *41.1      *41.0      *43.8      41.6
 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar
 2012  2011  2010  2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 11.0  11.0  11.0  10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45
  ~ Government target
 MPI ($ bln)        *Jan-May 2012  Jan-May 2011
 New projects           4.12            5.51
 Increased capital      1.20            2.28   
 Disbursement           4.51           4.52   
                      2012   2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
 MPI       (pledges) 15-16   11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89
 World Bank (inflow)   7.3   *7.3 *7.1  6.9  9.3  6.6  2.4 2.00
 
 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar
 Dec 11  Sept 11  Dec 10  June 10   Dec 09  June 09   Dec 08
    7.0      7.0     6.2      7.0      6.6      5.7      4.6
 
 POPULATION (mlns)
  2011  2010  2009  2008  2007  2006  2005  2004 2003 2002 2001
 87.84  86.9  86.0  86.2  85.2  84.2  83.1  82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7
 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct	
  3.6   4.29  4.66  4.65  4.64  4.82  5.31  5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28	
     
 LONG-TERM CURRENCY RATINGS
          2012      RATING                             OUTLOOK	
*Fitch    (May 11)  B+  (FC), B+ (LC)                  Stable
          2011      RATING                             OUTLOOK	
 S&P      (Aug 19)  BB- (FC), BB-(LC)                  Negative
          2010      RATING                             OUTLOOK
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  B1  (FC, dong bonds)               Negative 
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  B2  (FC deposit ceiling)           Negative 
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  Ba2 (LC bond, deposit ceiling)     Negative 
    NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency.	
    To access the following, click on the codes in brackets:
 COUNTRY   OVERVIEW    EQUITY       FIXED INCOME  MONEY FX  NEWS
 Vietnam            	
	
 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.