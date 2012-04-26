FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's economic indicators - April 26
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 26, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam's economic indicators - April 26

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's economic indicators
. 	
    * Updated         CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES
                       *April 26  April 26, 2011   Dec 29, 2011
 Dollar/dong   20,828       20,703           20,828
 The VN Index      470.21       461.86           350.51
                _____2012______ ____________2011_______________
 Dong           #Apr 11  Mar 13 Oct 10  Oct 1 May 1 Apr 1 Mar 8
 Deposit ceiling   4&12  5&13.0        6&14.0  14.0  14.0  14.0
 Base rate                  9.0    9.0          9.0   9.0   9.0
 Discount rate     11.0    12.0   13.0         13.0  12.0  12.0
 Refinance rate    13.0    14.0   15.0         14.0  13.0  12.0	
 NOTE: # 4 pct is for non-term and those shorter than one month.	
 Dollar                        June 1 Apr 13	
 Deposit ceiling                  2.0    3.0	
    
                      GDP, pct, y/y
 2011  2010  2009  2008  2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000
 5.89  6.78  5.38  6.18  8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79
 ______2012  _______2011________   _______2010________	
        *Q1    Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1     Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
        4.0  6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57   7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84	
     
                      CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct
 2011  2010  2009  2008  2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000
18.58  9.19  6.88 22.97   8.3  6.6  8.4  9.5  3.0  4.0  0.8 -0.6
 ___________2012__________  _________________2011_______________	
     *Apr   Mar   Feb  Jan   Dec    Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun
y/y 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.3  18.1  19.83 21.6 22.4 23.0 22.2 20.8	
m/m  0.05  0.16  1.37  1.0   0.53  0.39  0.4  0.8  0.9  1.2  1.1
  NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are
average.	
      Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December.	
 
                      RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y
 2012  2011  2010  2009  2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 20.0  24.2  24.5  18.6  31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3	
*Jan-April 12  Jan-April 11   Jan-April 10	
       21.6        22.7          25.0
 
                      TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar
*2012  *2011    2010    2009  2008  2007  2006  2005  2004  2003
-13.0  -9.84  -12.61  -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12
 __________2012________  _________________2011__________________
     *Apr *Mar  Feb Jan  Dec  Nov Oct  Sep  Aug Jul  Jun May Apr
 EXP 8.60 9.48 8.30 7.1  8.9  8.8 8.4  7.9  9.2 9.3  8.5 7.2 7.4	
 IMP 9.00 9.05 8.58 6.9  9.6  9.4 9.1  9.4  9.6 8.2  8.6 8.7 8.9
 BAL-0.40+0.43-0.28+0.2 -0.7 -0.6-0.7 -1.5 -0.4+1.1 -0.1-1.5-1.5	
 (Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates)
 
                      INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y
          2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 Target   14.7 14.0  7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6
     _______2012________    _______________2011________________
 IIP *Apr  Mar  Feb  Jan    Dec  Nov  Oct   Sep  Aug  Jul  June
      7.5  6.5 22.1 -2.4    7.5  8.1  5.3  12.0  5.8  9.6  12.7	
 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011.	
 SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank
 
                      FORECASTS/TARGETS
 GDP, pct               2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government/GSO    6.0-6.5        5.89      6.78       5.38
 - ADB                  *5.7       *5.9        6.8        5.3
 - IMF                  *5.6       *5.9        6.8        5.3
 - World Bank            6.1        5.8        6.8        5.3
 (GDP rose 7 percent anually in 2006-2010, vs. the average 7.51 
 percent in 2001-2005. The government's annual growth target is
6.5-7 percent for 2011-2015)
 
 CPI, pct               2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government/GSO        9.0       18.58       9.19       6.88
 - ADB                  *9.5      *18.6        9.2        6.9
 - IMF                 *12.6      *18.7        9.2        6.7
 - World Bank           10.5       19.0        9.2        6.7
 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates)
 
 MONEY AND CREDIT       2012       2011       2010       2009
 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16      *12.37      23.0       28.67
 - IMF                  19.8       20.3       33.3       29.0
 - Change vs Dec '11    *Mar  Feb  Jan
                        1.06 3.05 0.74
 CREDIT, pct
 - C.bank/Govt       15-17.0      *14.41      27.65      37.73
 - IMF                  15.1       19.2       32.4       39.6
 - Change vs Dec '11    *Mar    Feb   Jan
                        -1.96 -2.51 -0.79
                     Oct 2011  Aug 2011   Dec 2010
 - Value (trln dong)  2,516.2   2,388.9    2,229.0
 DEPOSIT, pct
 - Central bank                    27.2       26.98
 - Change vs Dec '11    *Mar    Feb   Jan 
                        1.39  -0.62 -3.29
 BAD DEBT, pct of loans 2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Govt/c.bank           n/a    3.6-3.8        2.16       2.03
 	
 EXPORT GROWTH, pct     2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government/GSO       13.0      *34.2       25.5       -8.9
 - IMF                             16.9       14.5       -8.9
 - World Bank           16.3       25.5       26.4       -8.9
 IMPORT GROWTH, pct
 - Government/GSO                 *25.9       20.1      -14.7
 - IMF                             14.3       16.2      -13.3
 - World Bank           16.1       23.1       21.2      -13.3	
 - MOIT                 14.6
 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar
 - Government           13.0       *9.8       12.6       12.87
 - World Bank            8.0        7.0        7.1        8.31	
 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade)	
 
 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012       2011       2010       2009
 - Government           13.0        6.8       14.0        7.6
 - World Bank           12.0       11.0       14.0        7.6
 
 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct
 - ADB                 *-1.5      *-4.4      *-5.6       -7.7
 - IMF                 *-1.6      *-0.5      *-4.1       -6.6
 - World Bank           -3.5       -3.8       -3.9       -6.6
 
 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars
 - Central bank/govt    12.5       10.0        8.4        6.24
 
 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import
 - Central bank/govt    *9.0        7.5       12.0       20.0
 - World Bank                                  1.5        1.9	
 NOTE: Government estimates: for 2012 at the end of March, for
2011 at of the third quarter.	
 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar
 - Government/C.bank                                   #16.0
 - ADB        (-gold)  *17.0      *13.8       12.4      14.1
 - IMF        (-gold)   22.0       14.0       12.4      14.1 
 - World Bank (+gold)                         12.4      14.1
 NOTE: IMF data as of May 2011 and March 2010; C.bank data was 
 as of Dec. 3, 2009; ADB estimate for 2012 is as at March 31.
 
 FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar
 - Govt/Fin. Min                  *50.0       32.5      36.5
 - World Bank                      49.6       44.5      38.8
 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct	
 - Govt/Fin. Min                   41.5       42.2      39.0
 - IMF                                        38.3      39.5
 - World Bank                      43.1       42.5      41.6
 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar
 2012  2011  2010  2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 11.0  11.0  11.0  10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45
  ~ Government target
 MPI ($ bln)        *Jan-April 12  Jan-April 11
 New projects           3.10            4.27
 Increased capital      1.17            n/a    
 Disbursement           3.6            3.61   
                      2012   2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
 MPI       (pledges) 15-16   11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89
 World Bank (inflow)   7.3    6.8  6.1  6.9  9.3  6.6  2.4 2.00
 
 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar
 Dec 11  Sept 11  Dec 10  June 10   Dec 09  June 09   Dec 08
    7.0      7.0     6.2      7.0      6.6      5.7      4.6
 
 POPULATION (mlns)
  2011  2010  2009  2008  2007  2006  2005  2004 2003 2002 2001
 87.84  86.9  86.0  86.2  85.2  84.2  83.1  82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7
 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct	
  3.6   4.29  4.66  4.65  4.64  4.82  5.31  5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28	
     
 LONG-TERM CURRENCY RATINGS
          2011      RATING                             OUTLOOK	
 S&P      (Aug 19)  BB- (FC), BB-(LC)                  Negative
 Fitch    (Aug 8)   B+  (FC), B+ (LC)                  Stable
          2010      RATING                             OUTLOOK
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  B1  (FC, dong bonds)               Negative 
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  B2  (FC deposit ceiling)           Negative 
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  Ba2 (LC bond, deposit ceiling)     Negative 
    NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency.	
    To access the following, click on the codes in brackets:
 COUNTRY   OVERVIEW    EQUITY       FIXED INCOME  MONEY FX  NEWS
 Vietnam            	
	
 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.