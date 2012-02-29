FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's economic indicators - Feb 29
#Asia
February 29, 2012

Vietnam's economic indicators - Feb 29

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's economic indicators
. 	
    * Updated         CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES
                         *Feb 29    Feb 28, 2011   Dec 29, 2011
 Dollar/dong   20,828       20,673           20,828
 The VN Index      423.64       461.37           350.51
                  __________________2011______________________
 Dong             Oct 10 #Oct 1 May 1 Apr 1 Mar 8 Mar 3 Feb 17
 Deposit ceiling        6.0&14.0 14.0  14.0  14.0  14.0
 Base rate           9.0          9.0   9.0   9.0   9.0    9.0
 Discount rate      13.0         13.0  12.0  12.0   7.0    7.0
 Refinance rate     15.0         14.0  13.0  12.0  11.0   11.0	
 NOTE: # 6 pct is for non-term and those shorter than a month.	
 Dollar            Jun 1 Apr 13	
 Deposit ceiling     2.0   3.0	
    
                      GDP, pct, y/y
 2011  2010  2009  2008  2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000
 5.89  6.78  5.38  6.18  8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79
 _______ 2011_______   ________2010_______   _______2009________
   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1     Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1     Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
 6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57   7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84   6.99 5.98 4.41 3.14
 
                      CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct
 2011  2010  2009  2008  2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000
18.58  9.19  6.88 22.97   8.3  6.6  8.4  9.5  3.0  4.0  0.8 -0.6
 ____2012____ _____________________2011_________________________	
    *Feb  Jan  Dec   Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun  May  Apr  Mar
y/y16.44 17.3 18.1 19.83 21.6 22.4 23.0 22.2 20.8 19.8 17.5 13.9	
m/m 1.37  1.0  0.53 0.39  0.4  0.8  0.9  1.2  1.1  2.2  3.3  2.2
 NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are average.	
       Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December.	
 
                      RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y
 2012  2011  2010  2009  2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 20.0  24.2  24.5  18.6  31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3	
*Jan-Feb 12  Jan-Feb 11   Jan-Feb 10	
       22.0        23.7         27.4
 
                      TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar
*2012   2011    2010    2009  2008  2007  2006  2005  2004  2003
-13.0  -9.52  -12.61  -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12
 ___2012____  __________________2011____________________________
    *Feb Jan  Dec  Nov Oct  Sep  Aug Jul  Jun May Apr  Mar  Feb
 EXP 8.2 7.1  8.9  8.8 8.4  7.9  9.2 9.3  8.5 7.2 7.4  7.4  4.9	
 IMP 9.0 6.9  9.6  9.4 9.1  9.4  9.6 8.2  8.6 8.7 8.9  8.9  6.0
 BAL-0.8-0.2 -0.7 -0.6-0.7 -1.5 -0.4+1.1 -0.1-1.5-1.5 -1.5
-1.1(Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates)
 
                      INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y
          2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 Target   14.7 14.0  7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6
          _____2012    _______________2011________________
 IIP      *Feb  Jan    Dec  Nov  Oct   Sep  Aug  Jul  June
          22.1 -2.4    7.5  8.1  5.3  12.0  5.8  9.6  12.7	
 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011.	
 SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank
 
                      FORECASTS/TARGETS
 GDP, pct               2012       2011       2010       2009
 -- Government/GSO   6.0-6.5        5.89      6.78       5.38
 -- ADB                  6.3        5.8        6.8        5.3
 -- IMF                  6.3        5.8        6.8        5.3
 -- World Bank           6.1        5.8        6.8        5.3
 (GDP rose 7 percent anually in 2006-2010, vs. the average 7.51 
 percent in 2001-2005. The government's annual growth target is
6.5-7 percent for 2011-2015)
 
 CPI, pct               2012       2011       2010       2009
 -- Government/GSO       9.0       18.58       9.19       6.88
 -- ADB                 11.0       18.7        9.2        6.9
 -- IMF                 12.1       18.8        9.2        6.7
 -- World Bank          10.5       19.0        9.2        6.7
 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates)
 
 MONEY AND CREDIT       2012       2011       2010       2009
 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16         10       23.0       28.67
 -- IMF                 19.8       20.3       33.3       29.0
 - Change vs Dec '11    *Jan
                         0.74
 CREDIT, pct
 -- Central bank/Govt   15.0       10.9       27.65      37.73
 -- IMF                 15.1       19.2       32.4       39.6
 - Change vs Dec '11    *Jan
                        -0.79
                     Oct 2011  Aug 2011   Dec 2010
 - Value (trln dong)  2,516.2   2,388.9    2,229.0
 DEPOSIT, pct
 -- Central bank                   27.2       26.98
 - Change vs Dec '11    *Jan 
                        -3.29
 BAD DEBT, pct of loans 2012       2011       2010       2009
 -- Govt/c.bank          n/a    3.6-3.8        2.16       2.03
 	
 EXPORT GROWTH, pct     2012       2011       2010       2009
 -- Government/GSO      13.0       33.3       25.5       -8.9
 -- ADB                                       26.4       -8.9
 -- IMF                            16.9       14.5       -8.9
 -- World Bank          16.3       25.5       26.4       -8.9
 IMPORT GROWTH, pct
 -- Government/GSO                 24.7       20.1      -14.7
 -- IMF                            14.3       16.2      -13.3
 -- World Bank          16.1       23.1       21.2      -13.3	
 -- MOIT                14.6
 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar
 -- Government          13.0        9.51      12.6       12.87
 -- World Bank           8.0        7.0        7.1        8.31	
 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade)	
 
 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012       2011       2010       2009
 -- Government          13.0        6.8       14.0        7.6
 -- World Bank          12.0       11.0       14.0        7.6
 
 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct
 -- ADB                 -3.7       -3.7       -4.0       -7.7
 -- IMF                 -3.8       -4.7       -3.8       -6.6
 -- World Bank          -3.5       -3.8       -3.9       -6.6
 
 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars
 -- Central bank/govt   12.5       10.0        8.4        6.24
 
 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import
 -- Central bank/govt               7.5       12.0       20.0
 -- World Bank                                 1.5        1.9
 NOTE: Government estimate for 2011 is as of the third quarter.
 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar
 -- Government/C.bank                                  #16.0
 -- ADB        (-gold)                        12.4      14.1
 -- IMF        (-gold)  22.0       14.0       12.4      14.1 
 -- World Bank (+gold)                        12.4      14.1
 NOTE: IMF data as of May 2011 and March 2010; C.bank data was 
 as of Dec. 3, 2009.
 
 FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar
 -- Govt/Fin. Min                             32.5      36.5
 -- World Bank                     49.6       44.5      38.8
 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct	
 -- Govt/Fin. Min                  41.5       42.2      39.0
 -- IMF                                       38.3      39.5
 -- World Bank                     43.1       42.5      41.6
 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar
 2012  2011  2010  2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001
 11.0  11.0  11.0  10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45
  ~ Government target
 MPI ($ mln)        *Jan-Feb 2012     Jan-Feb 2011 
 New projects           910.9             2,043.9
 Increased capital      320.0               661.7
 Disbursement         1,000.0            1,100.0
                      2012   2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005
 MPI       (pledges) 15-16   11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89
 World Bank (inflow)   7.3    6.8  6.1  6.9  9.3  6.6  2.4 2.00
 
 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar
 Dec 11  Sept 11  Dec 10  June 10   Dec 09  June 09   Dec 08
    7.0      7.0     6.2      7.0      6.6      5.7      4.6
 
 POPULATION (mlns)
  2011  2010  2009  2008  2007  2006  2005  2004 2003 2002 2001
 87.84  86.9  86.0  86.2  85.2  84.2  83.1  82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7
 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct	
  3.6   4.29  4.66  4.65  4.64  4.82  5.31  5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28	
     
 LONG-TERM CURRENCY RATINGS
          2011      RATING                             OUTLOOK	
 S&P      (Aug 19)  BB- (FC), BB-(LC)                  Negative
 Fitch    (Aug 8)   B+  (FC), B+ (LC)                  Stable
          2010      RATING                             OUTLOOK
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  B1  (FC, dong bonds)               Negative 
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  B2  (FC deposit ceiling)           Negative 
 Moody's  (Dec 15)  Ba2 (LC bond, deposit ceiling)     Negative 
    NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency.	
    To access the following, click on the codes in brackets:
 COUNTRY   OVERVIEW    EQUITY       FIXED INCOME  MONEY FX  NEWS
 Vietnam            	
	
 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

