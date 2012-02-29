Vietnam's economic indicators - Feb 29

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's economic indicators . * Updated CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES *Feb 29 Feb 28, 2011 Dec 29, 2011 Dollar/dong 20,828 20,673 20,828 The VN Index 423.64 461.37 350.51 __________________2011______________________ Dong Oct 10 #Oct 1 May 1 Apr 1 Mar 8 Mar 3 Feb 17 Deposit ceiling 6.0&14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 Base rate 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 Discount rate 13.0 13.0 12.0 12.0 7.0 7.0 Refinance rate 15.0 14.0 13.0 12.0 11.0 11.0 NOTE: # 6 pct is for non-term and those shorter than a month. Dollar Jun 1 Apr 13 Deposit ceiling 2.0 3.0 GDP, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 5.89 6.78 5.38 6.18 8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79 _______ 2011_______ ________2010_______ _______2009________ Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57 7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84 6.99 5.98 4.41 3.14 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 18.58 9.19 6.88 22.97 8.3 6.6 8.4 9.5 3.0 4.0 0.8 -0.6 ____2012____ _____________________2011_________________________ *Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar y/y16.44 17.3 18.1 19.83 21.6 22.4 23.0 22.2 20.8 19.8 17.5 13.9 m/m 1.37 1.0 0.53 0.39 0.4 0.8 0.9 1.2 1.1 2.2 3.3 2.2 NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are average. Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December. RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 20.0 24.2 24.5 18.6 31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3 *Jan-Feb 12 Jan-Feb 11 Jan-Feb 10 22.0 23.7 27.4 TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar *2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 -13.0 -9.52 -12.61 -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12 ___2012____ __________________2011____________________________ *Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb EXP 8.2 7.1 8.9 8.8 8.4 7.9 9.2 9.3 8.5 7.2 7.4 7.4 4.9 IMP 9.0 6.9 9.6 9.4 9.1 9.4 9.6 8.2 8.6 8.7 8.9 8.9 6.0 BAL-0.8-0.2 -0.7 -0.6-0.7 -1.5 -0.4+1.1 -0.1-1.5-1.5 -1.5 -1.1(Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates) INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 Target 14.7 14.0 7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6 _____2012 _______________2011________________ IIP *Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June 22.1 -2.4 7.5 8.1 5.3 12.0 5.8 9.6 12.7 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011. SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank FORECASTS/TARGETS GDP, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Government/GSO 6.0-6.5 5.89 6.78 5.38 -- ADB 6.3 5.8 6.8 5.3 -- IMF 6.3 5.8 6.8 5.3 -- World Bank 6.1 5.8 6.8 5.3 (GDP rose 7 percent anually in 2006-2010, vs. the average 7.51 percent in 2001-2005. The government's annual growth target is 6.5-7 percent for 2011-2015) CPI, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Government/GSO 9.0 18.58 9.19 6.88 -- ADB 11.0 18.7 9.2 6.9 -- IMF 12.1 18.8 9.2 6.7 -- World Bank 10.5 19.0 9.2 6.7 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates) MONEY AND CREDIT 2012 2011 2010 2009 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16 10 23.0 28.67 -- IMF 19.8 20.3 33.3 29.0 - Change vs Dec '11 *Jan 0.74 CREDIT, pct -- Central bank/Govt 15.0 10.9 27.65 37.73 -- IMF 15.1 19.2 32.4 39.6 - Change vs Dec '11 *Jan -0.79 Oct 2011 Aug 2011 Dec 2010 - Value (trln dong) 2,516.2 2,388.9 2,229.0 DEPOSIT, pct -- Central bank 27.2 26.98 - Change vs Dec '11 *Jan -3.29 BAD DEBT, pct of loans 2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Govt/c.bank n/a 3.6-3.8 2.16 2.03 EXPORT GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Government/GSO 13.0 33.3 25.5 -8.9 -- ADB 26.4 -8.9 -- IMF 16.9 14.5 -8.9 -- World Bank 16.3 25.5 26.4 -8.9 IMPORT GROWTH, pct -- Government/GSO 24.7 20.1 -14.7 -- IMF 14.3 16.2 -13.3 -- World Bank 16.1 23.1 21.2 -13.3 -- MOIT 14.6 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar -- Government 13.0 9.51 12.6 12.87 -- World Bank 8.0 7.0 7.1 8.31 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade) INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Government 13.0 6.8 14.0 7.6 -- World Bank 12.0 11.0 14.0 7.6 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct -- ADB -3.7 -3.7 -4.0 -7.7 -- IMF -3.8 -4.7 -3.8 -6.6 -- World Bank -3.5 -3.8 -3.9 -6.6 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars -- Central bank/govt 12.5 10.0 8.4 6.24 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import -- Central bank/govt 7.5 12.0 20.0 -- World Bank 1.5 1.9 NOTE: Government estimate for 2011 is as of the third quarter. FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar -- Government/C.bank #16.0 -- ADB (-gold) 12.4 14.1 -- IMF (-gold) 22.0 14.0 12.4 14.1 -- World Bank (+gold) 12.4 14.1 NOTE: IMF data as of May 2011 and March 2010; C.bank data was as of Dec. 3, 2009. FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar -- Govt/Fin. Min 32.5 36.5 -- World Bank 49.6 44.5 38.8 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct -- Govt/Fin. Min 41.5 42.2 39.0 -- IMF 38.3 39.5 -- World Bank 43.1 42.5 41.6 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 11.0 11.0 11.0 10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45 ~ Government target MPI ($ mln) *Jan-Feb 2012 Jan-Feb 2011 New projects 910.9 2,043.9 Increased capital 320.0 661.7 Disbursement 1,000.0 1,100.0 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 MPI (pledges) 15-16 11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89 World Bank (inflow) 7.3 6.8 6.1 6.9 9.3 6.6 2.4 2.00 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar Dec 11 Sept 11 Dec 10 June 10 Dec 09 June 09 Dec 08 7.0 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.6 5.7 4.6 POPULATION (mlns) 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 87.84 86.9 86.0 86.2 85.2 84.2 83.1 82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct 3.6 4.29 4.66 4.65 4.64 4.82 5.31 5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28 LONG-TERM CURRENCY RATINGS 2011 RATING OUTLOOK S&P (Aug 19) BB- (FC), BB-(LC) Negative Fitch (Aug 8) B+ (FC), B+ (LC) Stable 2010 RATING OUTLOOK Moody's (Dec 15) B1 (FC, dong bonds) Negative Moody's (Dec 15) B2 (FC deposit ceiling) Negative Moody's (Dec 15) Ba2 (LC bond, deposit ceiling) Negative NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency. 