Vietnam's economic indicators - July 30

HANOI, July 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s economic indicators .

* Updated CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES

*July 30 July 29, 2011 Dec 29, 2011 Dollar/dong 20,828 20,608 20,828 The VN Index 415.00 405.70 350.51

_________________2012____________________ __2011 DONG July 1 June 11 May 28 May 8 Apr 11 Mar 13 Oct 10 Deposit ceiling 2&9 #2&9 3&11 4&12 4&12 5&13 Base rate 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0

Discount rate 8.0 9.0 10.0 11.0 11.0 12.0 13.0

Refinance rate 10.0 11.0 12.0 13.0 13.0 14.0 15.0

Lending rate ~13.0 ~13.0 14.0 15.0 NOTES: # 2 pct is for non-term and those shorter than one month 9 pct is applied for deposits with terms of one to 12 months ~ short-term, for agriculture, export, supporting industries DOLLAR June 1 Deposit ceiling 2.0

GDP, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 5.89 6.78 5.38 6.18 8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79 ______2012______ _______2011________ _______2010________

H1 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 4.38 4.66 4.0 6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57 7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 18.58 9.19 6.88 22.97 8.3 6.6 8.4 9.5 3.0 4.0 0.8 -0.6 _________________2012____________________ ______2011__________

*Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep y/y 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.3 18.1 19.83 21.6 22.4 m/m -0.29-0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.0 0.53 0.39 0.4 0.8 NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are average.

Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December.

RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 20.0 24.2 24.5 18.6 31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3 *Jan-July 2012 Jan-July 2011 Jan-July 2010

18.7 22.3 26.4

TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 *-5.5 -9.84 -12.61 -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12 _______________2012___________________ ________2011___________

*Jul*Jun May April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul EXP 9.6 9.9 9.7 8.962 9.48 8.30 7.1 8.9 8.8 8.4 7.9 9.2 9.3 IMP 9.5 9.5 10.2 8.959 9.05 8.58 6.9 9.6 9.4 9.1 9.4 9.6 8.2 BAL+0.1+0.4 -0.5+0.003+0.43 -0.28 +0.2 -0.7-0.6-0.7-1.5-0.4+1.1 (Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates)

INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y

2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 Target 14.7 14.0 7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6

______________2012______________ ___________2011_________ IIP *Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul

6.1 8.0 6.8 7.5 6.5 22.1 -2.4 7.5 8.1 5.3 12.0 5.8 9.6 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011. SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank

FORECASTS/TARGETS GDP, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 6.0-6.5 5.89 6.78 5.38 - ADB 5.7 5.9 6.8 5.3 - IMF *6.2 5.9 6.8 5.3 - World Bank 5.7 5.8 6.8 5.3 (The target for 2011-2015 is 6.5-7 percent/year, after growth of 7 percent/year in 2006-2010 and 7.51 percent in 2001-2005) CPI, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 9.0 18.58 9.19 6.88 - ADB 9.5 18.6 9.2 6.9 - IMF *10.8 18.7 9.2 6.7 - World Bank 9.5 18.1 11.8 6.5 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates) MONEY AND CREDIT 2012 2011 2010 2009 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16 12.37 23.0 28.67 - IMF *21.6 *12.1 33.3 29.0 - Change vs Dec ‘11 *June May Apr Mar Feb Jan

6.84 4.47 1.55 1.06 3.05 0.74 CREDIT, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - C.bank/Govt 15-17.0 14.41 27.65 37.73 - IMF *16.8 *14.3 32.4 39.6 - Change vs Dec ‘11 *June Apr Mar Feb Jan

0.76 -0.59 -1.96 -2.51 -0.79

Apr 12 *Mar 12 Dec 11 - Value (trln dong) 2,617.3 2,348.8 2,632.8 DEPOSIT, pct 2012 2011 2010 - Central bank 27.2 26.98 - Change vs Dec ‘11 *June May Mar Feb Jan

6.49 5.42 1.39 -0.62 -3.29 BAD DEBT, pct of loans May April Mar 2011 2010 - Govt/c.bank #4.47 4.14 8.6 3.07 2.16 Note: # At the end of May 2012. EXPORT GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 13.0 34.2 25.5 -8.9 - IMF 16.9 14.5 -8.9 - World Bank 14.0 34.2 26.4 -8.9 IMPORT GROWTH, pct - Government/GSO 25.9 20.1 -14.7 - IMF 14.3 16.2 -13.3 - World Bank 16.0 23.1 21.2 -13.3 - MOIT 14.6 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar - Government/MOIT *5.5 9.84 12.6 12.87 - World Bank 2.2 0.5 5.1 8.31 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade) INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government 13.0 6.8 14.0 7.6 - World Bank 7.0 6.8 9.3 7.1 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct - ADB -1.5 -4.4 -5.6 -7.7 - IMF *-0.8 -0.5 -4.1 -6.6 - World Bank -1.6 -0.5 -4.1 -6.6 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars - Central bank/govt 12.5 10.0 8.4 6.24 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import - Central bank/govt *10.0 7.5 12.0 20.0 - World Bank 1.5 1.9 NOTE: Government estimates: for 2012 at the end of June, for 2011 as of the third quarter. FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar - Government/C.bank *19.0 *9.0 #16.0 - ADB (-gold) 17.0 13.8 12.4 14.1 - IMF (-gold) *19.0 13.5 12.4 14.1 - World Bank (+gold) 12.4 14.1 - Fitch (-gold) 16-17 NOTE: IMF: as of May 2011 and March 2010;

C.bank: as of Dec. 3, 2009;

Estimates by ADB and Fitch for 2012: as at March 31. FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar - Govt/Fin. Min 50.0 32.5 36.5 - World Bank 55.6 50.3 45.4 38.7 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct - Govt/Fin. Min 41.1 42.2 39.0 - IMF 38.3 39.5 - World Bank 41.1 41.0 43.8 41.6 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 *10.0 11.0 11.0 10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45 ~ Government target MPI ($ bln) *Jan-July 12 Jan-July 11 New projects 5.20 9.30 Increased capital 2.83 2.69 Disbursement 6.25 6.30

2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 MPI (pledges) 15-16 11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89 World Bank (inflow) 7.3 7.3 7.1 6.9 9.3 6.6 2.4 2.00 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar *July 12 Dec 11 Sept 11 Dec 10 June 10 Dec 09 June 09

6.7 7.0 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.6 5.7 POPULATION (mlns) 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 87.84 86.9 86.0 86.2 85.2 84.2 83.1 82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct 3.6 4.29 4.66 4.65 4.64 4.82 5.31 5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28

LONG-TERM CURRENCY RATINGS

2012 RATING OUTLOOK S&P June 6 BB- (FC), BB-(LC) Stable Fitch May 11 B+ (FC), B+ (LC) Stable

2010 RATING OUTLOOK Moody’s (Dec 15) B1 (FC, dong bonds) Negative Moody’s (Dec 15) B2 (FC deposit ceiling) Negative Moody’s (Dec 15) Ba2 (LC bond, deposit ceiling) Negative

NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency.

To access the following, click on the codes in brackets: COUNTRY OVERVIEW EQUITY FIXED INCOME MONEY FX NEWS Vietnam (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)