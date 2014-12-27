FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Dec industrial production rises 9.6 pct y/y-govt
December 27, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam's Dec industrial production rises 9.6 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's December index of
industrial production (IIP) has  increased 9.6 percent from a
year ago, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Saturday.
    December's IIP forecast brought the full year industrial
output estimation to a 7.6 percent rise from 2013, the GSO
report showed.
    Vietnam's IIP rose 5.9 percent in 2013 from a year earlier,
after an annual expansion of 4.8 percent in 2012.
        
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
    (percentage change from a year earlier)    
                 Dec 14      Dec 13      2014        2013
 Overall         9.6         7.0         7.6         5.9
 Mining          4.3         0.7         2.5         -0.2 
 Processing      11.3        8.8         8.7         7.4
     NOTE: The IIP has been in place since June 2011, having
replaced the industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a
base.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Robert Birsel)

