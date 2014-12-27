Vietnam's Dec industrial production rises 9.6 pct y/y-govt

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's December index of industrial production (IIP) has increased 9.6 percent from a year ago, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Saturday. December's IIP forecast brought the full year industrial output estimation to a 7.6 percent rise from 2013, the GSO report showed. Vietnam's IIP rose 5.9 percent in 2013 from a year earlier, after an annual expansion of 4.8 percent in 2012. VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (percentage change from a year earlier) Dec 14 Dec 13 2014 2013 Overall 9.6 7.0 7.6 5.9 Mining 4.3 0.7 2.5 -0.2 Processing 11.3 8.8 8.7 7.4 NOTE: The IIP has been in place since June 2011, having replaced the industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Robert Birsel)