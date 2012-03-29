FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam March industrial production up 6.5 pct y/y -govt
March 29, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 6 years ago

Vietnam March industrial production up 6.5 pct y/y -govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of industrial
production rose an estimated 6.5 percent in March from the same
month last year, slowing from a surge of 22.1 percent last
month, the General Statistics Office said on Thursday.	
    For the January-March period the index rose 4.1 percent from
the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.	
    In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office
started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output
index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for
industrial output.	
          	
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION	
    (percentage change from a year earlier)          	
                       March 12  Jan-March 12  Feb 2012	
   Overall                 6.5      4.1          22.1	
   Mining industry        -1.3      3.2          14.8	
   Processing industry     8.6      3.2          25.0	
   Utilities*             16.7     13.7          24.5	
    	
    * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.	
	
	
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)

