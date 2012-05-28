FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam May industrial production +6.8 pct y/y -govt
#Basic Materials
May 28, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam May industrial production +6.8 pct y/y -govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of industrial
production (IIP) rose an estimated 6.8 percent in May from the
same month last year, slowing from an annual rise of 7.5 percent
last month, the General Statistics Office said on Monday.	
    The index for the January-May period rose 4.2 percent from a
year ago, the office said in a monthly report.	
    In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office
started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output
index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for
industrial output.	
    	
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION	
    (percentage change from a year earlier)          	
                        May 12  Jan-May 12   April 2012	
   Overall                 6.8      4.2          7.5	
   Mining industry         0.8      2.1          1.7	
   Processing industry     8.8      3.8          9.3	
   Utilities*             11.9     14.3         14.3	
    	
    * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.	
	
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)

