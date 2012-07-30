FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam July industrial production +6.1 pct y/y -govt
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam July industrial production +6.1 pct y/y -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of industrial
production (IIP) rose an estimated 6.1 percent in July from the
same month last year, slowing from an annual rise of 8.0 percent
last month, the General Statistics Office said on Monday.
    The index for the January-July period rose 4.8 percent from
a year ago, the office said in a monthly report.
    In June 2011, the General Statistics Office started using
the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used
1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.
    
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
    (percentage change from a year earlier)          
                       July 12 Jan-July 12 July 11 Jan-July 11
   Overall                6.1      4.8        9.6     8.8
   Mining industry        9.4      3.2        0.4     1.7
   Processing industry    4.2      4.3       14.0    11.9

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.