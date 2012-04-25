FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam April industrial production +7.5 pct y/y -govt
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam April industrial production +7.5 pct y/y -govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of industrial
production (IIP) rose an estimated 7.5 percent in April from the
same month last year, quickening from an annual rise of 6.5
percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.	
    The index for the January-April period rose 4.3 percent from
the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.	
    In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office
started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output
index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for
industrial output.	
    	
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION	
    (percentage change from a year earlier)          	
                       April 12 Jan-April 12  March 2012	
   Overall                 7.5      4.3          6.5	
   Mining industry         1.7      2.6         -1.3	
   Processing industry     9.3      3.8          8.6	
   Utilities*             14.3     14.0         16.7	
    	
    * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.	
	
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)

