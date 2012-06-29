FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam June industrial production +8.0 pct y/y -govt
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 29, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam June industrial production +8.0 pct y/y -govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of industrial
production (IIP) rose an estimated 8.0 percent in June from the
same month last year, escalating from an annual rise of 6.8
percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on
Friday.
    The index for the January-June period rose 4.5 percent from
a year ago, the office said in a monthly report.
    In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office
started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output
index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for
industrial output.
    
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
    (percentage change from a year earlier)          
                        June 12  Jan-June 12   May 2012
   Overall                 8.0      4.5          6.8
   Mining industry        10.8      3.0          0.8
   Processing industry     7.0      4.0          8.8
   Utilities*             12.9     14.2         11.9
    
    * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.

 (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.