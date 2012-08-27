FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnam Aug industrial production +4.4 pct y/y -govt
#Industrials
August 27, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam Aug industrial production +4.4 pct y/y -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

HANOI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 4.4 percent in August from a year before, slowing from an annual rise of 6.1 percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on Monday.

The index for the January-August period rose 4.7 percent from the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.

In June 2011, the General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.

VIETNAM‘S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

Aug 12 Jan-Aug 12 Aug 11 Jan-Aug 11

Overall 4.4 4.7 5.8 7.3

Mining industry 8.9 4.9 -5.6 -0.7

Processing industry 2.7 3.9 10.2 10.7 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

