CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Vietnam Feb industrial production jumps 22.1 pct on yr

(Corrects the 11.7 percent growth in second paragraph as that of utilities, not of the mining industry, following official correction from the Planning and Investment Ministry) HANOI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of industrial production for February jumped an estimated 22.1 percent from the same month last year, after an annual fall of 2.4 percent last month, the Planning and Investment Ministry said. For the January-February period the index rose 3.9 percent from the same period last year, led by an annual 11.7 percent expansion of utilities industries, the ministry said. Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)