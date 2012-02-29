FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnam Feb industrial production jumps 22.1 pct on yr
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam Feb industrial production jumps 22.1 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

(Adds table)	
    HANOI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of
industrial production for February jumped an estimated 22.1
percent from the same month last year, after an annual fall of
2.4 percent last month, the Planning and Investment Ministry
said.	
    For the January-February period the index rose 3.9 percent
from the same period last year, led by an annual 11.7 percent
expansion in utilities industries, the ministry said.	
    Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.	
    In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office
started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output
index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for
industrial output.	
          	
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION	
    (percentage change from a year earlier)          	
                        Feb 12  Jan-Feb 12   Jan 12	
   Overall                22.1     3.9        -2.4	
   Mining industry        14.8     5.0         0.5	
   Processing industry    25.0     2.4        -4.2	
   Utilities              24.5    11.7         1.2	
	
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

