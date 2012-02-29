UPDATE 1-Vietnam Feb industrial production jumps 22.1 pct on yr

(Adds table) HANOI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's index of industrial production for February jumped an estimated 22.1 percent from the same month last year, after an annual fall of 2.4 percent last month, the Planning and Investment Ministry said. For the January-February period the index rose 3.9 percent from the same period last year, led by an annual 11.7 percent expansion in utilities industries, the ministry said. Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output. VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (percentage change from a year earlier) Feb 12 Jan-Feb 12 Jan 12 Overall 22.1 3.9 -2.4 Mining industry 14.8 5.0 0.5 Processing industry 25.0 2.4 -4.2 Utilities 24.5 11.7 1.2 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)