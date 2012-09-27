Vietnam Sept industrial production +9.7 pct y/y -govt

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 9.7 percent this month from the same month last year, more than double the 4.4 percent annual rise in August, the General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

The January-September index rose 4.8 percent from the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.

In June 2011, the General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.

VIETNAM‘S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

Sept 12 Jan-Sept 12 Sept 11 Jan-Sept 11 Overall 9.7 4.8 12.0 7.8 Mining industry 8.9 4.0 6.6 0.8 Processing industry 9.6 4.2 15.0 10.7