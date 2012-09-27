FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam Sept industrial production +9.7 pct y/y -govt
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 27, 2012 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam Sept industrial production +9.7 pct y/y -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 9.7 percent this month from the same month last year, more than double the 4.4 percent annual rise in August, the General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

The January-September index rose 4.8 percent from the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.

In June 2011, the General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.

VIETNAM‘S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

Sept 12 Jan-Sept 12 Sept 11 Jan-Sept 11 Overall 9.7 4.8 12.0 7.8 Mining industry 8.9 4.0 6.6 0.8 Processing industry 9.6 4.2 15.0 10.7 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh) (ho.minh@thomsonreuters.com; +844 3825 9623; Reuters Messaging: ho.minh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.