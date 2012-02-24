FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Feb annual inflation at 16.44 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
February 24, 2012 / 2:06 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Vietnam Feb annual inflation at 16.44 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Feb annual inflation at 16.44 pct
    * Feb monthly CPI rises 1.37 pct
    * Food prices jumps 13.97 pct y/y

    HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's February consumer
price index released by the government's General Statistics
Office on Friday:	
    	
    KEY DATA (CPI)         	
     *Feb  Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept  Aug   July  June  May  
 	
y/y 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 23.02 22.16 20.82 19.78 	
m/m  1.37  1.00  0.53  0.39  0.36  0.82  0.93  1.17  1.09  2.21 	
    * Updated today	
      	
    DATA BREAKDOWN	
    (# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,	
    unless stated otherwise)	
                                         Feb 12  Jan 12  Feb 11	
 Change from year earlier                 16.44   17.27   12.31	
 Change from previous month                1.37    1.00    2.09	
 Index#                                  140.76  138.86  120.89	
     	
 Food, food and drink services  (39.93)   21.19   23.02   17.23	
 -- Food                         (8.18)   13.97   16.16   13.95	
 -- Foodstuff                   (24.45)   23.57   25.73   19.17	
 -- Eating out                   (7.40)   21.77   22.35   14.75	
 Beverages, tobacco              (4.03)    8.94   10.33   10.00	
 Garments, hats, footwear        (7.28)   12.15   13.07    8.98	
~Housing, construction material (10.01)   19.65   17.73   14.33	
 Household appliances            (8.65)    9.71    9.96    6.49	
 Medicine, health care           (5.61)    5.69    5.70    4.13	
 Transport                       (8.87)   17.94   18.86    3.59	
 Posts and telecoms              (2.73)   -2.23   -2.08   -4.69	
 Education                       (5.72)   16.10   17.05   23.45	
 Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83)    7.67    8.44    5.53	
 Other goods and services        (3.34)   12.11   12.63    9.26	
    NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and 	
building material.	
    Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General
Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items,
from 495 previously.	
	
 (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Ho Binh Minh)

