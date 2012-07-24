FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.35 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
July 24, 2012

RPT-TABLE-Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.35 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to attach table to the snap, no changes in text)

* July annual inflation at 5.35 pct

* July annual inflation lowest since Nov 2009

* July CPI drops 0.29 pct vs June

* Food prices up 1.54 pct y/y

HANOI, July 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s July consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Tuesday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct y/y 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 m/m -0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39 0.36

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

July 12 June 12 July 11 Change from year earlier 5.35 6.90 22.16 Change from previous month -0.29 -0.26 1.17 Index# 140.53 140.94 133.39 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 3.60 6.30 32.63 -- Food (8.18) 1.54 2.17 27.88 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 1.95 5.69 36.83 -- Eating out (7.40) 11.73 13.14 24.29 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 6.00 6.32 12.57 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.37 9.68 13.01 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 4.82 6.18 22.75 Household appliances (8.65) 7.14 7.37 9.49 Medicine, health care (5.61) 7.01 3.95 6.46 Transport (8.87) 1.51 4.61 21.70 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.70 -0.64 -6.39 Education (5.72) 17.7 17.25 25.43 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.33 4.56 8.35 Other goods and services (3.34) 10.81 10.91 12.37

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

The World Bank has cut its forecast of Vietnam’s 2012 inflation to 9.5 percent from a previous estimate of 10.5 percent. (Reporting Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

